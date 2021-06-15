Algeria Ready to Host Inter-Arab Summit This Fall - Arab League Chief

Algeria is ready to host an annual summit of the Arab League member states in October-November this year, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization's secretary general, said on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Algeria is ready to host an annual summit of the Arab League member states in October-November this year, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization's secretary general, said on Tuesday.

"The Algerian Foreign Minister announced today at a consultations meeting in Qatar that Algeria is fully ready to convene the summit soon, but more preparations are needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister promised to host the summit in October or November this year, but did not state a specific date," he said.

Every year, leaders of the Arab states gather for the joint summit in one of the Arab countries, choosing them alphabetically.