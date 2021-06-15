UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Ready To Host Inter-Arab Summit This Fall - Arab League Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:18 PM

Algeria Ready to Host Inter-Arab Summit This Fall - Arab League Chief

Algeria is ready to host an annual summit of the Arab League member states in October-November this year, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization's secretary general, said on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Algeria is ready to host an annual summit of the Arab League member states in October-November this year, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the organization's secretary general, said on Tuesday.

"The Algerian Foreign Minister announced today at a consultations meeting in Qatar that Algeria is fully ready to convene the summit soon, but more preparations are needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister promised to host the summit in October or November this year, but did not state a specific date," he said.

Every year, leaders of the Arab states gather for the joint summit in one of the Arab countries, choosing them alphabetically.

Related Topics

Qatar Algeria October November Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Launches $3Bln Fund to Help Protect Aviation In ..

3 minutes ago

KP govt to present historic budget, salary increas ..

3 minutes ago

Germany eyes technological leap with first quantum ..

3 minutes ago

JCPOA Revival Requires Iran to Fulfill Obligations ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit K ..

20 minutes ago

Commissioner orders to launch COVID-19 awareness c ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.