UrduPoint.com

Algeria Ready To Mediate In Ukraine Conflict - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Algeria Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - President

Algeria is ready to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Algeria is ready to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday.

"Our only goal, the goal of the entire humanity is to live in peace ...

I would also like to say that we are ready to contribute our mediation efforts to the settlement of the Ukraine conflict," he said during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Ukraine St. Petersburg Algeria June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armo ..

Belgium to Supply Ukraine With Repaired М113 Armored Vehicles - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and c ..

Weight, beautification contest of goat, bull and camels held at University of Ag ..

3 minutes ago
 African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Co ..

African Leaders Told Zelenskyy Necessary to End Conflict Promptly - Ramaphosa

6 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, ..

Virgin Galactic Astronaut Says Trust Built by US, Russia on ISS Eroding

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy ..

Ex-Austrian Foreign Minister Says Modern Diplomacy 'Lacks Common Language'

6 minutes ago
 Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy C ..

Biden Picks Ex-North Carolina Health Chief Mandy Cohen to Run CDC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.