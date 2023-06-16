Algeria Ready to Mediate in Ukraine Conflict - President

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Algeria is ready to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday.

"Our only goal, the goal of the entire humanity is to live in peace ...

I would also like to say that we are ready to contribute our mediation efforts to the settlement of the Ukraine conflict," he said during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.