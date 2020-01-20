UrduPoint.com
Algeria Ready To Provide Venue For Dialogue Between Libya's Conflicting Sides - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

Algeria is ready to contribute to settlement of the Libyan conflict and provide a venue for the dialogue between the conflicting sides, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on the sidelines of the Berlin conference on Libya

"We are required to set a clear and binding roadmap for the two parties, which would make the truce permanent and stop providing the Libyan parties with weapons ... and invite them to the negotiating table to find peaceful solution to the crisis through dialogue," Tebboune said as quoted by the official Algeria Press Service.

The Algerian president expressed readiness to provide a platform for further dialogue between Libya's rival administrations.

Representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, met in Berlin on Sunday to find solutions to the conflict in Libya.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the country's east, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj attended the Berlin conference, but there were no direct negotiations between them there.

