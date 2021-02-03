Algeria Ready to Start Producing Sputnik V in 2 Months - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Algeria is ready to launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in two months provided there are raw materials, Pharmaceutics Industry Minister Lotfi Benbahmed said Tuesday.

Last week, Russia's Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev said that Russian experts will visit Algeria to prepare for localization of production of the vaccine in the Arab country, adding that it would take six to nine months to produce the vaccine in Algeria.

"Algeria is ready to begin producing the vaccine within two months if there are raw materials," Benbahmed said in a commentary for the Chaine 1 radio station.

According to the minister, the national drug authority has registered the manufacturing plan for the production and that Russian specialists will visit Algeria and vice versa.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian vaccine. The country's vaccination campaign started on Saturday