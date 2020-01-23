UrduPoint.com
Algeria Reaffirms Importance Of Peaceful Settlement In Neighboring Libya

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:29 PM

Algeria believes it is necessary to find a peaceful political solution to the Libyan crisis and prevent foreign interference in the neighboring country's affairs, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Algiers welcomed foreign ministers from Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Chad and Niger for a meeting on the Libyan settlement. The talks are part of Algeria's efforts to support coordination and dialogue between the countries neighboring Libya and other international players. Earlier on Thursday, Boukadoum met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss the situation in Libya and address bilateral cooperation in various areas.

"Algeria believes it is necessary to support the Libyans' efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully and prevent foreign interference in this country," Boukadoum said.

The minister also expressed confidence that the conflicting Libyan parties would be able to overcome all disagreements and reach consensus on a strategy to resolve the crisis.

On Sunday, Berlin hosted an international conference on the Libyan settlement. The participants called on the United Nations to facilitate ceasefire talks between the Libyan sides and urged the organization's Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would violate the ceasefire arrangements.

"The Berlin conference concluded with decisions that are binding for all parties, including a commitment to a ceasefire and an arms embargo," Boukadoum added.

Libya is currently divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army, and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord in the west.

