Algeria Recalls Ambassador From France For Consultations: State TV

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Algeria has recalled its ambassador from France for consultations, state television said Saturday, following Paris's decision to reduce the number of visas granted to Algerian nationals.

"Algeria recalls its ambassador from Paris for consultations and a statement will be issued regarding this," the state broadcaster said, quoting a statement released by the presidency.

More Stories From World

