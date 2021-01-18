UrduPoint.com
Algeria Reduces Hydrocarbon Exports by 11% to 82.2Mln of TOE - State Media

Over the past year, Algeria has reduced its hydrocarbon exports by 11 percent to 82.2 million of tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE), the state-owned Algeria Press Service reported, citing the Ministry of Energy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Over the past year, Algeria has reduced its hydrocarbon exports by 11 percent to 82.2 million of tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE), the state-owned Algeria Press Service reported, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The total volume of hydrocarbon exports in 2020 has reached 82.2 million TOE amounting to $20 billion, "i.e. down by 11% and 40% respectively compared to 2019," according to the ministry.

Oil exports from the North African country stood at 571,000 barrels per day in 2019, while exports of the natural gas were 42.5 million cubic meters (over 1.

5 billion cubic feet), in line with the OPEC data.

With Algeria ranked in world's top ten gas producers, authorities adopted in November 2019 a law on hydrocarbon resources, designed to facilitate the work of foreign companies. The law is also expected to boost inflow of much-needed investment in the country's oil industry, which have been halted and required foreign investments in order to recover.

Earlier in the month, Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar expressed hope that oil prices would remain above $50 per barrel in the first half of 2021.

