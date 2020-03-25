UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Registers 34 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total Toll To 264 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Algeria Registers 34 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total Toll to 264 - Health Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Algeria increased by 34 over the past 24 hours, which brings total toll of those infected to 264, spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring the Evolution of Coronavirus pandemic Djamel Fourar said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, 34 new cases of the coronavirus infection and two fatalities were reported in Algeria. The total number of cases has increased to 264 people, the death toll as a result of the disease [has risen] to 19," Fourar said, as quoted by Algeria Press Service.

On Monday, the Algerian authorities announced the closure of all cafes and restaurants in the country and the imposition of curfew in the capital, Algiers, starting from Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Algiers Algeria All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

2 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

1 hour ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

1 hour ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

1 hour ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.