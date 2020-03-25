Algeria Registers 34 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total Toll to 264 - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Algeria increased by 34 over the past 24 hours, which brings total toll of those infected to 264, spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring the Evolution of Coronavirus pandemic Djamel Fourar said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, 34 new cases of the coronavirus infection and two fatalities were reported in Algeria. The total number of cases has increased to 264 people, the death toll as a result of the disease [has risen] to 19," Fourar said, as quoted by Algeria Press Service.

On Monday, the Algerian authorities announced the closure of all cafes and restaurants in the country and the imposition of curfew in the capital, Algiers, starting from Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak.