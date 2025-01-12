Algeria Rejects France's Accusation Of 'escalation' In Diplomatic Row
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Algeria on Saturday rejected France's accusation of escalation, denouncing a "campaign of disinformation" in their latest diplomatic row after Algiers sent back to Paris an influencer deported from the European country.
"Algeria is in no way engaged in a logic of escalation... or humiliation," the Algerian foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing the extreme right in France of "waging a campaign of disinformation" against Algeria.
"Doualemn", a 59-year-old influencer, was detained by French authorities in the southern city of Montpellier after posting a controversial video on TikTok.
He was sent by plane to Algeria on Thursday, according to his lawyer, but was sent back to France the same evening as Algeria refused to let the influencer enter.
France's interior minister Bruno Retailleau on Friday accused Algeria of trying to humiliate the former colonial power.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot threatened restrictions to visas or development aid, telling LCI television that France would have "no option but to retaliate" if "the Algerians continue to escalate" the row.
The Algerian ministry said their decision was "motivated by the desire to allow him to respond to the accusations brought against him, to assert his rights and to defend himself within the framework of a fair and equitable judicial process on French territory".
Tensions were already high over the detention in Algeria of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal on national security charges.
