UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Rights Group Blasts Pre-election 'repression'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:09 AM

Algeria rights group blasts pre-election 'repression'

An Algerian rights group Monday decried "escalating repression" ahead of next month's parliamentary election, the latest poll to be boycotted by the country's protest movement

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :An Algerian rights group Monday decried "escalating repression" ahead of next month's parliamentary election, the latest poll to be boycotted by the country's protest movement.

"By resorting to intensified repression... the regime highlights the failure of its political roadmap and its inability to bring about a solution to the crisis gripping the country," said Said Salhi, vice-president of rights group LADDH.

Sixty-two people were taken into custody on Friday across the country, including nine protesters handed one-year prison terms by a court in Skikda in the northeast.

Algeria's Hirak protest movement first took to the streets in February 2019 to oppose then president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in office.

Two months later, the longtime ruler was forced to step down as rallies swelled into the hundreds of thousands.

The peaceful protest movement has since focused in part on persuading people to boycott national votes, as it seeks a deep overhaul of the country's post-independence political system.

A December 2019 presidential poll -- won by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former prime minister under Bouteflika -- was marred by a low turnout that even official figures put at less than 40 percent.

The legislative polls, set for June 12, "have already lost all credibility and legitimacy", argued Salhi.

"They are unfolding on the basis of a closed political and media playing field, the closure of public space and the stifling of free speech," he added.

The interior ministry announced on May 9 that protest organisers would need to coordinate with authorities ahead of any planned rallies.

Demonstrations have since been blocked by security forces who have made more and more arrests.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Interior Ministry Skikda February May June December 2019 Media All Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

56 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

African migrant facing expulsion from Italy kills ..

2 minutes ago

200,697 persons vaccinated against corona

2 minutes ago

Belarus expels Latvian ambassador, diplomats: stat ..

3 minutes ago

PM assures gradual implementation of CCI's recomme ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.