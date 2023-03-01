Algeria, Saudi Arabia Discuss Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Senior representatives of the Algerian and Saudi defense ministries held talks on Tuesday on strengthening military cooperation between the countries, the Algerian Defense Ministry said.

"(Algerian Chief of Staff) Lt. Gen. Said Chengriha received the Director of International Cooperation Department at the Saudi Defense Ministry, co-chairman of the Saudi-Algerian commission for military cooperation Brig.

Gen. Yousef bin Abdulrahman Al-Tassan. The negotiations touched upon military cooperation between the two countries and issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Since 2012, Saudi Arabia has invested about $1 billion in various sectors of the Algerian economy, despite disagreements between the two countries over the Syrian conflict. Algeria did not support the criticism of the Syrian government by the Gulf states.