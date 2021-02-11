Algeria Says EU Granted Over $50Mln to Help It Curb Spread of COVID-19, Mitigate Effects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The European Union, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have backed the Algerian authorities in their efforts aimed at tackling the spread of COVID-19 by providing the country with the financial assistance of 43 million Euros ($52 million), the Algerian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform, the European Commission in Algeria and the United Nations Development Programme have started the implementation of a funding agreement of 43 million euros ($50 million) aimed at supporting the efforts of the Algerian government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and alleviate its impact," the ministry said in a press release on its Facebook page.

Under the agreement, the EU is due to provide the country's health facilities with medical diagnostic equipment, and purchase protective equipment for employees of the health sector. Algeria will coordinate the project via the Central Hospital Pharmacy on behalf of the ministry.

"We highly value the European gesture and its solidarity with Algeria," Health Minister Abdel Rahman Ben Bouzid said, as cited by the press release, adding that this step represents significant support for the country's health system and the authorities' efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

EU Ambassador to Algeria John O'Rourke, in turn, welcomed the initiative, saying that it provides tangible material support to the country's medical staff and patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The project will be introduced through trilateral cooperation involving the EU, the health ministry and the UNDP in Algeria, with the latter being chosen as a partner over its access to a supply network and procurement hubs that allows the entity to act flexibly when purchasing equipment in the international market.

To date, Algeria has received 400,000 medical diagnostic devices, with the project also including the training of over 3,000 health practitioners, according to the statement.

As of now, the country has registered 109,782 cases of COVID-19, including 2,926 deaths.