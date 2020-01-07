Algeria Says Tripoli 'Red Line' in Libyan Conflict - Presidency

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Algeria, which supports the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), has called Libya's capital Tripoli, where the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar is headed, a "red line" that nobody should cross.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and head of the GNA Fayez Sarraj held meetings in Algeria on Monday discussing the crisis in Libya, particularly Turkey's military support for the GNA. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held talks with Sarraj on Monday.

"Algeria considers Tripoli a 'red line' and hopes that nobody crosses it," the Algerian presidency said in a statement after Tebboune's meeting with Sarraj, adding that Algeria is calling on the international community to get involved and take the necessary steps to stop the conflict in Libya.

Last week, Algerian Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum, announced that his country was going to unveil proposals in the coming days for achieving a "strictly intra-Libyan settlement."

North-eastern Libya is currently controlled by the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, while the GNA's control is limited to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and surrounding neighborhoods. On Monday, GNA troops reclaimed the northern port city of Sirte, after parts of it were briefly occupied by Haftar's forces.

The Turkish parliament approved military support for Libya on January 2, and on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip announced that Ankara had sent troops to help the GNA.