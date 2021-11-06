UrduPoint.com

Algeria Says Will Not Offer To Make Up With France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

Algeria says will not offer to make up with France

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Saturday he would not make the "first move" towards easing tensions with former colonial power France after critical comments from Paris about his country

Berlin, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Saturday he would not make the "first move" towards easing tensions with former colonial power France after critical comments from Paris about his country.

The diplomatic spat has been fuelled by a visa row and media reports that President Emmanuel Macron told descendants of fighters in Algeria's 1954-1962 war of independence that the North African country was ruled by a "political-military system" that had "totally re-written" its history.

"Macron completely pointlessly revived an old conflict," Tebboune told German magazine Der Spiegel.

"I won't be the one to make the first move" to ease tensions, he added.

"No Algerian will accept it if I get in touch with those who insulted us." French daily Le Monde in early October quoted Macron as saying: "Was there an Algerian nation before French colonisation? That's the question.

" The comments reflected "the old hatred of colonial masters, and I know that Macron is far from thinking like this," Tebboune said.

Algeria has recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace over the tensions.

Asked by Der Spiegel if the fallout was likely to be resolved any time soon, Tebboune was defiant.

"No, if the French want to go to Mali or Niger now, they will just have to fly for nine hours instead of four," the Algerian president said, referring to two countries where France has sent troops to help fight jihadists.

He said he would however make an exception to "rescue wounded people".

At the end of September, France said it would sharply reduce the number of visas it grants to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, accusing the former French colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.

Related Topics

France German Paris Mali Independence Algeria Tunisia Morocco Niger September October Visa Media From

Recent Stories

4 held on violation of marriage laws

4 held on violation of marriage laws

9 seconds ago
 Covid-19: 7 new infected patients in critical cond ..

Covid-19: 7 new infected patients in critical condition

10 seconds ago
 Automobile sector made Rs 170b undocumented paymen ..

Automobile sector made Rs 170b undocumented payments as car owns during last fiv ..

12 seconds ago
 Georgian Security Service Suspects Jailed Ex-Presi ..

Georgian Security Service Suspects Jailed Ex-President Saakashvili of Coup Plott ..

16 seconds ago
 Haleem for fair investigation of Nazim, Fehmida mu ..

Haleem for fair investigation of Nazim, Fehmida murder cases

5 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in burewala

Man killed in road accident in burewala

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.