Algeria Seeks to Join BRICS in Near Future to Reduce Pressure on Economy - President

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday that the country would like to join the the BRICS to relieve pressure on the economy.

"I say on behalf of my country (Algeria) that we would like to join the BRICS organization in the near future in order to free our economy from some of the pressure to which we are subject," Tebboune said during a plenary session at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.