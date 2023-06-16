UrduPoint.com

Algeria Seeks To Join BRICS In Near Future To Reduce Pressure On Economy - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Algeria Seeks to Join BRICS in Near Future to Reduce Pressure on Economy - President

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday that the country would like to join the the BRICS to relieve pressure on the economy

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday that the country would like to join the the BRICS to relieve pressure on the economy.

"I say on behalf of my country (Algeria) that we would like to join the BRICS organization in the near future in order to free our economy from some of the pressure to which we are subject," Tebboune said during a plenary session at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

St. Petersburg Algeria June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Iskan Abu Dhabi

9 minutes ago
 13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Cap ..

13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Capital Markets with total capita ..

9 minutes ago
 Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective A ..

Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective Approach to Security Issues - U ..

18 minutes ago
 Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release o ..

Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release of Detained Serbs - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Ano ..

Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Another US Administration in Plac ..

18 minutes ago
 Attacks on Belgorod Region, Kremlin Attempts to Pr ..

Attacks on Belgorod Region, Kremlin Attempts to Provoke Russia - Putin

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.