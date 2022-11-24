UrduPoint.com

Algeria Sentences Scores To Death Over Forest Fire Lynching: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Algeria sentences scores to death over forest fire lynching: media

An Algerian court Thursday sentenced 49 people to death over the lynching of a man falsely accused of starting deadly forest fires during an extended heatwave last year, state media reported

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An Algerian court Thursday sentenced 49 people to death over the lynching of a man falsely accused of starting deadly forest fires during an extended heatwave last year, state media reported.

The North African country has, however, maintained a moratorium on carrying out death sentences since the last executions in 1993.

Onlookers had beaten 38-year-old Djamel Ben Ismail to death after he turned himself in at a police station in the Tizi Ouzou region.

He had gone there upon hearing that he was suspected of arson, at the height of blazes which killed at least 90 people nationwide.

It later emerged that Ben Ismail, an artist from Miliana (230 kilometres or 140 miles further west), had headed to the region as a volunteer to help put out the fires.

Algeria, Africa's biggest country, was one of several Mediterranean nations to face devastating wildfires last year.

The court in Dar El Beida on Thursday "sentenced 49 people to execution over (Ben Ismail's) murder and mutilation of his body," the APS news agency reported.

The court also handed 28 other defendants jail terms of two years to a decade without parole, APS said.

Videos posted online at the time showed a crowd surrounding a police van and beating a man inside it, then dragging him out and setting him on fire, with some taking selfies.

The shocking images were widely shared and sparked outrage in Algeria.

Algeria's LADDH human rights group called for calm and for those responsible for the "despicable murder" to be brought to justice.

"These images constitute yet another trauma for the family and for the Algerian people, already shocked" by the fires, it said.

The victim's father, Noureddine Ben Ismail, was widely praised for calling for calm and "brotherhood" among Algerians despite his son's murder.

The fires were spurred by a blistering heatwave, but authorities also blamed arsonists and "criminals" for the outbreaks.

The Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylie (MAK), which Algiers classifies as a "terrorist organisation", rejected the accusations.

Authorities also blamed the independence movement of the Berber-majority region of Kabylie that extends along the Mediterranean coast east of Algiers.

Although much of Algeria's interior is desert, the north has more four million hectares (10 million acres) of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.

Critics say the authorities failed to prepare for the blazes.

Algeria's army mobilised five helicopters, while its emergency services used three water-bombing helicopters to fight the flames, with firefighting aircraft also coming to help from Europe.

Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that man-made global warming will bring higher temperatures and more extreme weather events across the world.

Related Topics

Hearing Africa Murder Terrorist Weather Fire World Army Police Europe Police Station Jail Algiers Man Van Independence Algeria Criminals Family Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Global tourism 'on track' to reach 65% of pre-Covi ..

Global tourism 'on track' to reach 65% of pre-Covid levels by end of year

45 seconds ago
 CM hands over Rs 3 mln cheque to son of Tariq Tedd ..

CM hands over Rs 3 mln cheque to son of Tariq Teddi (late)

48 seconds ago
 Int'l Conference in UET to start on Dec15

Int'l Conference in UET to start on Dec15

50 seconds ago
 Police taking steps to curb crimes, IGP Sindh tell ..

Police taking steps to curb crimes, IGP Sindh tells OICCI

52 seconds ago
 Subsidy on wheat seed, agri tools being offered to ..

Subsidy on wheat seed, agri tools being offered to growers in flood affected are ..

4 minutes ago
 3,500 net metering application pending, National A ..

3,500 net metering application pending, National Assembly told

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.