Algeria Signs Contract For Supply Of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:10 AM

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Algeria has signed a contract for the supply of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), government spokesman Ammar Belhimer said.

"Algeria's health minister has confirmed that a contract was signed.

.. for the purchase of a vaccine against coronavirus with a Russian laboratory. Algeria's Pasteur Institute held a series of talks with the Russian company that produces the Sputnik V vaccine, negotiations are continuing with other parties," Belhimer said.

