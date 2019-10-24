Algeria 'Stable' Ahead of Presidential Vote - President

Algeria has been stabilized and is preparing to vote in a new president in line with a schedule set by an independent election authority, the country's interim president said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Algeria has been stabilized and is preparing to vote in a new president in line with a schedule set by an independent election authority, the country's interim president said Thursday.

Algeria's Abdelkader Bensalah spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya is its official media partner.

"The situation in Algeria is stable. We have it under control. We are cable as a nation to move forward in the right direction," he assured Putin.

Bensalah said the country was "nearing the end of preparations" for the election on December 12. He stressed that the election body was free of outside influence.

Weeks of mass protests forced Algeria's longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April. A vote to choose his successor was initially set for July but was canceled after potential candidates boycotted the election, demanding that more of the ruling elite stepped down.