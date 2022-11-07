UrduPoint.com

Algeria Submits Application For BRICS Membership - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Algeria Submits Application for BRICS Membership - Reports

Algeria has submitted an official application to join the BRICS economic bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reported on Monday, citing Leila Zaruki, the Algerian Foreign Ministry special envoy for international partnership

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Algeria has submitted an official application to join the BRICS economic bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reported on Monday, citing Leila Zaruki, the Algerian Foreign Ministry special envoy for international partnership.

In August, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country was ready to join BRICS and that there were almost all the conditions for this.

