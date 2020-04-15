Algeria Surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 Cases After 87 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Algeria since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 2,000 as 87 new positive tests have been registered in the country, the national Ministry of Health announced.

In a statistical update of the country's COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry on Tuesday confirmed that 87 new cases of the disease were reported in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total to 2,070.

Thirteen more deaths have been registered in Algeria, taking the total COVID-19 death toll in the country to 326.

The city of Blida is the epicenter of the outbreak in the North African country with 575 confirmed cases of the disease. In Algiers, the country's capital, 368 positive tests have been reported.

A two-week curfew from 17:00-05:00 GMT has been in force in Algeria since April 4, as part of stringent social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.