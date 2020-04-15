UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 Cases After 87 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

Algeria Surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 Cases After 87 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Algeria since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 2,000 as 87 new positive tests have been registered in the country, the national Ministry of Health announced.

In a statistical update of the country's COVID-19 dashboard, the ministry on Tuesday confirmed that 87 new cases of the disease were reported in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall total to 2,070.

Thirteen more deaths have been registered in Algeria, taking the total COVID-19 death toll in the country to 326.

The city of Blida is the epicenter of the outbreak in the North African country with 575 confirmed cases of the disease. In Algiers, the country's capital, 368 positive tests have been reported.

A two-week curfew from 17:00-05:00 GMT has been in force in Algeria since April 4, as part of stringent social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Blida Algiers Algeria April From

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

2 hours ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.