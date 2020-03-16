Algeria Suspends Air, Sea Traffic to Europe Due to Coronavirus Fears - Prime Minister

The Algerian authorities have decided to suspend maritime and air traffic to and from Europe beginning on Thursday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad said on Monday

"We decided to suspend all flights and maritime traffic to and from Europe starting March 19," Jarad said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The government added that it was ready to evacuate all Algerian citizens from European countries.

According to the health authorities, Algeria has confirmed 54 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from coronavirus-related complications.