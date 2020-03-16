UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Suspends Air, Sea Traffic To Europe Due To Coronavirus Fears - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:51 PM

Algeria Suspends Air, Sea Traffic to Europe Due to Coronavirus Fears - Prime Minister

The Algerian authorities have decided to suspend maritime and air traffic to and from Europe beginning on Thursday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Algerian authorities have decided to suspend maritime and air traffic to and from Europe beginning on Thursday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad said on Monday.

"We decided to suspend all flights and maritime traffic to and from Europe starting March 19," Jarad said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The government added that it was ready to evacuate all Algerian citizens from European countries.

According to the health authorities, Algeria has confirmed 54 COVID-19 cases and four deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Traffic Algeria March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

8 minutes ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

1 hour ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

1 hour ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

1 hour ago

IEA, OPEC Say Developing Nations' Income From Oil, ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow limits gatherings, to close schools against ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.