Algeria Suspends Air, Sea Traffic to France - Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Algerian cabinet said Sunday it had suspended air and maritime traffic to and from France to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"First Minister Abdelaziz Jarad on Sunday ordered the minister of transport and public works to suspend air and sea connections between Algeria and France to prevent the coronavirus from spreading," it said.

The North African nation reported a new virus-related death on Sunday, taking the death toll to four. It now has more than 40 patients confirmed to have the COVID-19 respiratory disease.