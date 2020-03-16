Algeria suspends travel to Europe over coronavirus

Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad announced Monday a suspension of all scheduled travel links with Europe in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad announced Monday a suspension of all scheduled travel links with Europe in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

The measure, to take effect from Thursday, will hit all "air and sea travel to and from European countries", the premier's office said.

"This exceptional suspension... will be accompanied by a repatriation plan for our citizens currently in the countries concerned," it said.

Algeria has already announced a suspension from Tuesday of all traffic links with France, which hosts a large Algerian community, following cuts with Spain and Italy.

Four people have died from coronavirus in Algeria, according to the health ministry.