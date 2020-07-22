UrduPoint.com
Algeria Thanks Russia For Essential Supplies Amid COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum thanked Russia on Wednesday for its contribution to the North African nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum thanked Russia on Wednesday for its contribution to the North African nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to first of all thank Russia for its aid through Rosoboronexport and the deliveries of all the necessary equipment.

It contributed greatly to the fight against COVID-19 in Algeria," he said in Moscow.

Boukadoum spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day. He is on an official visit to Russia for talks and bilateral and international affairs, including the security situation in Libya, Syria and Mali.

More Stories From World

