Algeria To Gradually Resume Int'l Flights From June1 First Time Since March 2020

Tue 25th May 2021

Algeria to Gradually Resume Int'l Flights From June1 First Time Since March 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Algerian government has announced that it would gradually resume international air traffic starting from June 1, reopening its borders for the first time since March 2020, when they were closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flight resumption will be in stages. As part of the first stage, the country will allow three airports ” in Algiers, Oran and Constantine ” to operate international flights. In particular, there will be two weekly flights to Paris and one weekly flight each to Marseille, Istanbul, Barcelona and Tunisia, the prime minister's office said in a press release.

All arrivals will need to have a boarding pass and a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours prior to the departure, as well as fill out a health questionnaire and pay in advance for mandatory quarantine and tests.

The five-day mandatory quarantine will be undergone in one of the specially designated hotels under medical supervision. If a COVID-19 test comes back positive at the end of the quarantine, the individual concerned will have to spend five more days in isolation.

The north African country resumed domestic fights back in December 2020.

