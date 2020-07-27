Algeria to Grant Special Health Plan to 260,000 Medical Staffers at Forefront of Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Algeria has decided to provide 266,113 employees of the health sector, who are currently facing a direct risk of contracting COVID-19, with specially-tailored medical insurance, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said.

"Private insurance is the least that the state can offer to express the nation's gratitude for what they experience being on the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic," Tebboune said, according to a statement issued in the wake of a government meeting late on Sunday.

The insurance includes health and medical assistance, along with transportation and home treatment, the statement read.

The special proposal will also cover "a death caused by any reason," as well as those fatalities that happen "as the result of COVID-19 or any infection-related illnesses.

"

The government has also decided to provide narrow specialists with the financial aid of up to DZD 30,000 ($250) for a three-month period.

Earlier in the day, the Algerian authorities decided to extend the COVID-19 curfew and quarantine measures in 29 of the 48 Algerian provinces for 15 days.

The citizens are required to stay at home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 19:00 to 04:00 GMT). The restrictions also include a traffic ban, with the exception of passenger and cargo transports.

As of today, Algeria has confirmed a total of 27,357 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,155 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.