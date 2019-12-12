UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria To Hold Presidential Election On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Algeria to Hold Presidential Election on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Algeria is set to open polling stations across the country on Thursday for its citizens to elect their new president amid a political crisis and ongoing anti-government protests demanding political reforms before any vote.

According to the Algerian Elections Committee, nearly 24.5 million people are expected to cast their votes, including about one million Algerian nationals living abroad, who have begun voting a few days earlier.

Five candidates are competing to replace deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whose intention to seek a fifth term in office led to nationwide protests followed by his resignation on April 2.

There are four candidates representing the country's political parties, Azzedine Mihoubi of the Democratic National Rally, Ali Benflis and Abdelaziz Belaid of the National Liberation Front and Abdelkader Ben Grina of the Islamist El-Binaa National Movement, as well as one independent candidate, former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Taboun.

The country's opposition does not support the election and continues to insist on reforming governing structures to get rid of Bouteflika's legacy.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Algeria April Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

10 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

10 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.