CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country would launch the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in about six months.

"We have agreed with our Russian brothers that we will produce their vaccine against the coronavirus.

Hopefully, we will start the production in Algeria in six months," Tebboune said in a televised address to the nation on late Thursday.

The president stressed that the country was actively carrying out the vaccination campaign.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian vaccine. The country's vaccination campaign started on January 30.