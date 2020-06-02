UrduPoint.com
Algeria To Pardon Two Jailed Protest Leaders: Political Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:33 PM

Algiers (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two of the main figures of Algeria's "Hirak" protest movement will soon be freed under presidential pardons, said Sofiane Djilali, leader of an opposition party, who supported their cases.

"President Abdelmadjid Tebboune assured me that he would use his constitutional prerogative to ensure that Karim Tabbou and Samir Benlarbi regain their freedom," Djilali told AFP.

