Algeria To Soon Present Plans On Settlement Of Conflict In Libya - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:32 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Algeria will soon unveil proposals to peacefully settle the current crisis in neighboring Libya, the country's Foreign Minister, Sabri Boukadoum, said on Thursday.

"In the coming days, Algeria will put forward proposals aimed at achieving the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis � the strictly intra-Libyan settlement," the minister said during a ceremony of sending humanitarian aid to Libya.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to capture Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.

In late December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the GNA had officially requested Ankara's help to repel the offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the internationally-recognized government, by the Libyan National Army. Turkey promised to deploy its armed forces to fend off Haftar's forces.

