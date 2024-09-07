Algeria Votes With Tebboune Eyeing Easy Re-election
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Algerians began voting on Saturday in a presidential election widely expected to bring a second term for the incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune who is hoping for a high turnout.
Tebboune, 78, is heavily favoured to see off moderate Islamist Abdelaali Hassani and socialist candidate Youcef Aouchiche.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) and are set to close at 7:00 pm.
Preliminary results could come as early as Saturday night, with the electoral authority, ANIE, bound to announce the official results on Sunday at the latest.
"The winner is known in advance," political commentator Mohamed Hennad posted on Facebook before voting began, referring to Tebboune.
Tebboune's opponents stood little chance because of low support and the "conditions in which the electoral campaign took place, which is nothing more than a farce", Hennad wrote.
The incumbent's main challenge is to boost the turnout in the North African country, after he won in 2019 with 58 percent of the vote, but amid a record abstention rate of more than 60 percent.
"The president is keen to have a significant turnout," Hasni Abidi, an analyst at the Geneva-based CERMAM Study Center. "It's his main issue."
The low turnout in 2019 followed the Hirak pro-democracy protests, which toppled former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika before they were quashed with ramped-up policing and the jailing of hundreds of people.
Campaign rallies have struggled to generate enthusiasm in the nation of 45 million, partly due to the summer heat.
More than 850,000 Algerians living abroad have been able to vote since Monday.
With young people making up more than half the population, all candidates are targeting their votes with promises to improve living standards and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.
Tebboune has touted economic successes during his first term, including more jobs and higher wages in the country, Africa's largest exporter of natural gas.
His challengers have vowed to grant Algerians more freedoms.
Aouchiche says he is committed "to release prisoners of conscience through an amnesty and to review unjust laws", including on media and terrorism.
Hassani has advocated "freedoms that have been reduced to nothing in recent years".
Political analyst Abidi said Tebboune should address the major deficit in political and media freedoms as politics is "absent from the scene", with Algerians having "divorced from current politics" after the Hirak protests ended.
Five years later, rights group Amnesty International said Algerian authorities were "committed to maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards dissenting opinions.
Recent Stories
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
More Stories From World
-
Deadly Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam2 minutes ago
-
Boeing's beleaguered Starliner returns home without astronauts12 minutes ago
-
In win for Trump, US judge delays criminal sentencing until after Nov. election22 minutes ago
-
Hunter Woodhall wins first Paralympic sprint gold22 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after killing two in China1 hour ago
-
Pak armed forces always lived up to nation's expectations; determined to defeat terrorists: Amb. She ..2 hours ago
-
Boeing's beleaguered Starliner back home empty2 hours ago
-
New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election3 hours ago
-
'Permission to Kill': book highlights Mexican drug-war murders3 hours ago
-
Heat pumps are key to home electrification -- but will Americans buy in?3 hours ago
-
Brazil's right rallies for 'freedom' after X blow3 hours ago
-
Weaponizing 'joy': Harris tries to beat Trump at his own game3 hours ago