Algerian Army Chief Saleh Dies Aged 79 From Heart Attack - Reports

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The chief of the Algerian Army General Staff, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Qaid Saleh, died on Monday from a heart attack at the age of 79, the Algerian news Agency reported on Monday.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has declared a three-day mourning period for the nation and a seven-day period for military institutions, according to the agency.

Tebboune has reportedly appointed Maj. Gen. Said Shinqriha as the new commander of the Army General Staff.

Saleh, along with many other Algerians, was an avid proponent of Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation as president earlier this year.