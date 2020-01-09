UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Authorities Create Special Committee To Amend Constitution - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Algerian Authorities Create Special Committee to Amend Constitution - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Algerian authorities created a special committee that will be tasked with amending the country's constitution, Algerian media reported.

According to the APS news agency, the committee was created on Wednesday by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Algerian leader stressed that the draft amendments would be subject to broad discussions between politicians and public figures before considered by the parliament.

After the parliamentary discussions, the fate of constitutional amendments will be reportedly determined via a referendum.

The situation in Algeria has been unstable since February when then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had served as president for 20 years, announced he would be seeking a fifth term in office. He eventually stepped down two months later amid the massive protests, but the demonstrations continued. Tebboune won the presidential election, which was held on December 12.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Algeria February December Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

9 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

10 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

11 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

11 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.