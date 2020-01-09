Algerian Authorities Create Special Committee to Amend Constitution - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Algerian authorities created a special committee that will be tasked with amending the country's constitution, Algerian media reported.

According to the APS news agency, the committee was created on Wednesday by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Algerian leader stressed that the draft amendments would be subject to broad discussions between politicians and public figures before considered by the parliament.

After the parliamentary discussions, the fate of constitutional amendments will be reportedly determined via a referendum.

The situation in Algeria has been unstable since February when then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had served as president for 20 years, announced he would be seeking a fifth term in office. He eventually stepped down two months later amid the massive protests, but the demonstrations continued. Tebboune won the presidential election, which was held on December 12.