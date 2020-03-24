Algerian Authorities Impose Curfew in Capital Due to Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Algerian authorities announced the closure of all cafes and restaurants in the country and the imposition of curfew in the capital, Algiers, amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, TSA reported.

According to the newspaper, following a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, the decision was made to impose new restrictive measures as part of efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 332,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 14,500 people have died.