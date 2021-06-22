UrduPoint.com
Algerian Chief Of Staff Heads To Moscow For Security Conference

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:27 AM

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Security Conference

Algerian Chief of Staff Said Chengriha left for Moscow on Monday, a day before the Russian capital hosts an international security conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Algerian Chief of Staff Said Chengriha left for Moscow on Monday, a day before the Russian capital hosts an international security conference.

"Chengriha began his official visit to Moscow on Monday at the invitation of the Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu," a press statement read.

The 9th edition of the Moscow Conference on International Security will continue through Thursday. More than 100 countries and 6 international organizations have been invited to attend the gathering.

More Stories From World

