CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Algeria's Constitutional Council on Monday confirmed Abdelmadjid Tebboune's victory in the presidential election, at an aired sitting in the capital of Algiers.

The former prime minister defeated four challengers to secure over 58 percent of the vote in last Thursday's election and avoided a runoff.

The vote was called after weeks of anti-government rallies ousted the nation's ailing president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in April. But the election failed to placate protesters who demand that all former officials should go.