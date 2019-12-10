UrduPoint.com
Algerian Court Convicts 2 Former Prime Ministers Of Corruption - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:35 PM

An Algerian court sentenced on Tuesday two former prime ministers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, to 15 and 12 years in prison, respectively, on corruption-related charges, local media reported

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) An Algerian court sentenced on Tuesday two former prime ministers, Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, to 15 and 12 years in prison, respectively, on corruption-related charges, local media reported.

Ouyahia and Sellal both occupied the position of prime minister for different periods under former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was in office from 1999 to 2019.

The court, located in the capital city of Algiers, also sentenced former Industry Minister Abdeslam Bouchouareb to 20 years in prison on graft charges, the Algerian Press Service news agency reported.

The convicts are expected to face hefty fines and the confiscation of property.

After Bouteflika's resignation on April 2 amid a wave of anti-government protests against his intent to run for a fifth presidential term, an anti-corruption campaign was launched and has targeted politicians and the ousted president's allies.

Algeria's next presidential election is scheduled for December 12.

