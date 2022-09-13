(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab will take part in the Moscow International Energy Week, which is scheduled for October 12-14, Algerian Ambassador to Russia Smail Benamara said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to inform you and the Russian energy companies that the Minister of Energy will be in October 12-14 in Moscow for Moscow International Energy Week," Benamara said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"He will be accompanied by the secretary general of Sonatrach, which is one of the most important companies in Algeria for oil and gas, and the president director general of the Sonelgaz, which is the biggest electricity company in Africa," he added.