Algerian Forces Kill 3 Militants in Northern Offensive - Defense Ministry

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Algerian Armed Forces have eliminated three militants during an offensive conducted overnight in the country's northern and northeastern provinces, Algerian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On Monday evening, a division of the People's National Army killed two terrorists during a search operation in the town of Tarik Ibn Zaid in the [northern] Ain Defla province," the ministry said in a statement.

Another militant was eliminated at night in the northeastern province of Skikda, the statement added.

An ammunition and weapons depot was seized during the operation.