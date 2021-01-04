(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The Algerian armed forces have killed six militants during military operations in the country's northern Tipaza province, Algeria's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the military said at least two Algerian soldiers had been killed in clashes with terrorists in Tipaza.

During the Saturday operation, four terrorists were killed and a cache of weapons was extracted.

The ministry said in a statement on Sunday that one more soldier has been killed during the fighting. In addition, the army killed two more terrorists, bringing the total number to six.

Sporadic clashes have erupted in the Tipaza region as the mountainous forested terrain serves as a refuge for armed groups.