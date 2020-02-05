Algerian Foreign Minister Boukadoum Meets LNA's Haftar In Benghazi - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:44 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum traveled to Libya's Benghazi where he met with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar and other top officials in the Tobruk-based government, media reported Wednesday.
Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing its source, that Boukadoum discussed Libyan settlement and explored the possibility of setting up a reconciliation meeting in neighboring Algeria between the warring parties.
Boukadoum also met with the foreign minister of Libya's interim government, Abdel Hadi al-Hwaij, the interim government's information office reported.
Algeria's newly elected government has become more active within international diplomatic efforts to settle the Libyan conflict. Most recently, the country hosted a meeting of foreign ministers from countries bordering Libya. Algeria was also represented at the Berlin Conference on Libya by its president.
Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and LNA since at least 2015.