UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Foreign Minister Boukadoum Meets LNA's Haftar In Benghazi - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:44 PM

Algerian Foreign Minister Boukadoum Meets LNA's Haftar in Benghazi - Reports

Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum traveled to Libya's Benghazi where he met with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar and other top officials in the Tobruk-based government, media reported Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum traveled to Libya's Benghazi where he met with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar and other top officials in the Tobruk-based government, media reported Wednesday.

Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing its source, that Boukadoum discussed Libyan settlement and explored the possibility of setting up a reconciliation meeting in neighboring Algeria between the warring parties.

Boukadoum also met with the foreign minister of Libya's interim government, Abdel Hadi al-Hwaij, the interim government's information office reported.

Algeria's newly elected government has become more active within international diplomatic efforts to settle the Libyan conflict. Most recently, the country hosted a meeting of foreign ministers from countries bordering Libya. Algeria was also represented at the Berlin Conference on Libya by its president.

Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and LNA since at least 2015.

Related Topics

Army Split Berlin Algeria Libya 2015 Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Allowing former Prime Minister for abroad was a go ..

7 seconds ago

Rehman Malik urges Govt. to drag Prime Minister Mo ..

9 seconds ago

Berlin Maintains Contact With US Amid Talks on Pos ..

10 seconds ago

Kashmir Solidarity walk held at Lahore General Hos ..

13 seconds ago

National Highways and Motorway Police organizes sp ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 marks 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.