Algerian Foreign Minister Boukadoum To Visit Moscow For Talks With Lavrov On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum will pay an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow on Wednesday far talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on bilateral ties and developments in the Northern African and middle Eastern region.

Boukadoum's visit is taking place at Moscow's invitation and aims at enhancing bilateral relations and reviewing ways to expand cooperation.

According to the Algerian Foreign Ministry, the meeting is an opportunity to discuss various regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Libya, Mali and Syria, as well as prospects to promote international peace and security.

On July 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmajid Tebboune, held a phone conversation on coordination in the global energy market in the context of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal.

