Algerian Foreign Minster Urges UN Chief to Declare Humanitarian Emergency in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to declare a state of humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian access and undertake steps for reconstruction.

"We call upon the Secretary-General of the United Nations to declare a state of humanitarian emergency to allow the international community to effectively alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians and to take steps to re-construct Gaza," Boukadoum, who was speaking on behalf of the Group of Arab States, said in a special meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The gravity of the situation in Gaza requires collective efforts to immediately cease the hostilities and address the humanitarian consequences of the renewed Israeli-Palestinian escalation, Boukadoum added.

According to UN figures, Israeli airstrikes have already displaced some 58,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

The exchange of airstrikes between Israel and the Gaza Strip has continued since May 10. The sides blame the deadly face-off on each other.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said earlier in the day, at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have already been killed in the hostilities.