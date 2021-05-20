UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Foreign Minster Urges UN Chief To Declare Humanitarian Emergency In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Algerian Foreign Minster Urges UN Chief to Declare Humanitarian Emergency in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to declare a state of humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip to allow humanitarian access and undertake steps for reconstruction.

"We call upon the Secretary-General of the United Nations to declare a state of humanitarian emergency to allow the international community to effectively alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians and to take steps to re-construct Gaza," Boukadoum, who was speaking on behalf of the Group of Arab States, said in a special meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The gravity of the situation in Gaza requires collective efforts to immediately cease the hostilities and address the humanitarian consequences of the renewed Israeli-Palestinian escalation, Boukadoum added.

According to UN figures, Israeli airstrikes have already displaced some 58,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

The exchange of airstrikes between Israel and the Gaza Strip has continued since May 10. The sides blame the deadly face-off on each other.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said earlier in the day, at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, have already been killed in the hostilities.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Israel Gaza May Arab

Recent Stories

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

1 hour ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

3 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.