Algerian Gendarmerie Detains 30 Forest Arson Suspects - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Thirty people suspected of setting ablaze forests in the north of Algeria were detained, the local en-Nahar broadcaster said, citing the statement of the national gendarmerie.

Based on the investigation conducted, the suspects, seven of whom are members of the movement for the self-determination of Kabylie (MAK), which is labeled as terrorist by Algiers, have a role in wildfires in 14 provinces of Algeria, according to the gendarmerie.

Forest blazes were raging in the mountainous area in Algeria's north in mid-August and claimed 69 lives.

More Stories From World

