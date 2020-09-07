UrduPoint.com
Algerian Gov't Approves Draft Amendments To Constitution To Give Parliament More Powers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:40 AM

Algerian Gov't Approves Draft Amendments to Constitution to Give Parliament More Powers

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The government of Algeria has approved the introduction of amendments to the constitution, which will next have to be approved by the parliament and voted on in a referendum, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office said in a press release.

"The government convened on Sunday for a meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to discuss and approve the plan for the introduction of amendments to the constitution," the press release read.

The proposed amendments "lay a stable legal foundation for a new democratic Algeria, beginning with a fundamental change in the power mechanisms through the expansion of the parliament's controlling powers," according to the press release.

The draft amendments address the issues related to the fight against corruption and provision of social justice as per the public demands, the Algerian presidency said.

The document will now be passed to the parliament for review and approval and, if approved, be voted on in a referendum.

In February 2019, Algerians took to the streets when the president at the time, ailing Abdelaziz Bouteflika, announced he would be seeking a fifth term in office. He eventually stepped down two months later, but this did not placate demonstrators, who demanded the resignation of other officials who were part of his administration. This set into motion a lengthy political crisis.

In December, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who previously served as the country's prime minister, was sworn in as new Algerian president. To introduce amendments to the constitution was part of his pre-election set of pledges. In line with people's demands, he vowed to limit the president's powers, ensure a balance between the branches of power, enhance fight against corruption and take measures for the protection of human rights.

