The Algerian government has developed a two-phased plan of action to gradually lift the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 beginning on June 7, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said on Thursday

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Algerian government has developed a two-phased plan of action to gradually lift the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 beginning on June 7, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said on Thursday.

"A roadmap to resume commercial, trade and service activities will be implemented in two phases. The first stage will start on Sunday, June 7, and the second one on June 14," Djerad said in an official statement.

As part of the first stage, the tourism sector, as well as a number of trade facilities, service enterprises and real estate agencies, will be permitted to resume work according to recommendations issued by the country's health officials. The government will also allow the construction sector, and household and sporting goods stores to reopen.

"[A gradual exit from the quarantine] will start on June 14 in the form of its partial lifting or in the form of altering [a curfew] time," Djerad said, adding that the roadmap would take into consideration the epidemiological situation in provinces that are badly affected by the coronavirus.

In the second phase of lifting restrictions, the Algerian public authorities will determine other economic and commercial activities that will be allowed to resume operations according to the latest COVID-19 developments, Djerad noted.

On May 28, the country's government decided to extend until June 15 a partial curfew in 44 provinces. The quarantine regime has already been lifted in four of the country's provinces. The curfew has been in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time (from 18:00 to 06:00 GMT) in 28 provinces, and from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. local time in another 16.

To date, Algeria's Health Ministry has confirmed 9,831 COVID-19 cases, with 681 disease-related fatalities and 6,297 recoveries.