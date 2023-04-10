Close
Algerian, Iranian Presidents Agree On Future Mutual Visits - Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Algerian, Iranian Presidents Agree on Future Mutual Visits - Presidential Office

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Algerian and Iranian presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ebrahim Raisi have discussed the bilateral relations by phone and agreed on future mutual visits, Algerian presidential office's statement obtained by Sputnik said on Sunday.

"During the phone talks, the presidents discussed the bilateral relations and agreed to support and reinforce them in political and economic sectors in the interest of the two peoples. The sides ... agreed to exchange visits in the future," the statement read.

Iran's relations with Algeria have been positively developing in recent years compared with other Arab countries. Both states are the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In 2015, Algeria and Iran signed five cooperation agreements to boost the bilateral partnership.

