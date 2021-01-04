UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Jailed For 3 Years For Political Protest Memes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

Algerian jailed for 3 years for political protest memes

A supporter of Algeria's Hirak protest movement was sentenced to three years in jail Monday for satirical social media posts mocking the government and religion, sparking condemnation from rights groups Walid Kechida, 25, was accused of insulting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and "offending the precepts" of Islam in internet memes and other online posts, said Kaci Tansaout, from the CNLD prisoners' rights group

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A supporter of Algeria's Hirak protest movement was sentenced to three years in jail Monday for satirical social media posts mocking the government and religion, sparking condemnation from rights groups Walid Kechida, 25, was accused of insulting President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and "offending the precepts" of islam in internet memes and other online posts, said Kaci Tansaout, from the CNLD prisoners' rights group.

"Walid Kechida is sadly sentenced to three years in prison with a fine," Tansaout said, adding that lawyers would appeal.

"We had expected his release" from jail, he added.

Lawyer Moumen Chadi confirmed the sentence.

Human Rights Watch and the Algerian League for Human Rights (LADDH) deplored the sentence.

"Algeria's government continues its vengeance against #Hirak activists,," said Ahmed Benchemsi, HRW's advocacy and communications director for the middle East and North Africa.

"Administrator of a Facebook satirical page, Walid Kechida, in prison since April 2020, was sentenced to 3 years today for... memes!," he tweeted.

LADDH vice president Said Salhi accused the government of using its authority to make a "muscled decision ahead of legislative elections" due to take place later this year.

The sentencing of Kechida "is a signal" of what's to come, he said.

The public prosecutor in Algeria's northeastern Setif province had called for a five-year sentence, and Kechida has already spent eight months in detention awaiting trial.

Algerian authorities have arrested and prosecuted several activists in a bid to neutralise the Hirak protest movement.

The CNLD says over 90 people, including activists, social media users and journalists, are currently in custody in connection with the country's anti-government protest movement or individual liberties -- mostly for dissenting social media posts.

Kechida, who administered the "Hirak Memes" Facebook page, is the latest Algerian targeted by authorities this year in a crackdown against freedom of expression.

Mustapha Bendjama, chief editor of the Le Provincial newspaper, is facing four separate legal proceedings over material he posted online.

Three Algerians -- Mohamed Tadjadit, Noureddine Khimoud and Abdelhak Ben Rahmani -- have been on hunger strike for more than a week to protest their detention.

They too face a long list of charges, including undermining national security, for videos and statements posted online.

Tebboune last week signed Algeria's new constitution into law, a change the government hopes will turn the page on the long-running Hirak mass protest movement.

The movement first launched vast street demonstrations in early 2019 to oppose then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in office.

Bouteflika resigned in April that year, but protesters kept up the pressure, demanding a full overhaul of the ruling system in place since the North African nation's 1962 independence from France.

However, social distancing necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic meant that protesters had to halt their street rallies early last year.

A November referendum to approve the constitutional changes received the backing of less than 15 percent of the electorate, in a vote overshadowed by the pandemic and Hirak calls for a boycott.

Related Topics

Africa Protest Internet Condemnation Vote Jail Social Media Facebook Lawyers France Fine Setif Independence Algeria Middle East April November 2019 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

56 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

56 minutes ago

US Authorities to Boost Security for Lawmakers Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent: ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.