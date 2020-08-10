UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Journalist Handed 3 Year Jail Term: Lawyer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Algerian journalist handed 3 year jail term: lawyer

Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni received a three-year prison term Monday, a lawyer said, in a trial rights groups have called a test of press freedom in a country recently rocked by anti-government protests

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni received a three-year prison term Monday, a lawyer said, in a trial rights groups have called a test of press freedom in a country recently rocked by anti-government protests.

"It's a very heavy verdict for Khaled Drareni.

We are surprised," lawyer and president of the Algerian League for Human Rights Nouredine Benissad told AFP.

Drareni, 40, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and correspondent for French-language channel TV5 Monde, was arrested on March 29 on charges of "inciting an unarmed gathering" and "endangering national unity" after covering demonstrations by the "Hirak" protest movement.

Related Topics

Protest SITE March Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Frustrated and disappointed but we shouldn't be me ..

44 seconds ago

Business activities resume as lockdown ends today

21 minutes ago

Sputnik Belarus Says Correspondent Beaten Up, Deta ..

3 minutes ago

Accused shot dead by opponents in premises of sess ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Pledges After Protests There Will Be No ..

3 minutes ago

Over 27,000 govt employees bearing brunt of rented ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.