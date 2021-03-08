UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Media Mogul Gets 3-year Jail Term On Appeal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:18 PM

Algerian media mogul gets 3-year jail term on appeal

Algeria's appeal court on Monday confirmed a three year sentence for a media magnate once close to former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, his Ennahar company said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):Algeria's appeal court on Monday confirmed a three year sentence for a media magnate once close to former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, his Ennahar company said.

Anis Rahmani, 49, chief of the top private Ennahar group, was sentenced in November for five years for recording and broadcasting a telephone conversation with a senior intelligence officer.

The sentence was the toughest handed to a press mogul in the North African country.

But the appeal court on Monday dropped some charges including "defamation of the army", according to Ennahar, cutting two years off and resulting in jail time of three years.

Rahmani, whose real name is Mohamed Mokaddem, has admitted to recording the conversation but denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Rahmani has already been in detention since February 2020, and was sentenced in October to six months in prison for defamation in a separate case, concerning the Arabic-language magazine Echourouk al-Arabi.

He faces other charges, including holding foreign bank accounts.

Rahmani's case follows a string of convictions against figures close to Bouteflika, who quit office in April 2019 amid mass demonstrations and pressure from the army, ending two decades in power.

Established in 2012, Ennahar TV broadcasts nationwide and claims to be "the first news channel in Algeria".

It opposed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in his December 2019 successful election campaign.

Related Topics

Election Army Jail Company Bank Algeria February April October November December Criminals 2019 2020 Media TV From Top Court

Recent Stories

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

2 minutes ago

Controversy after French professors accused of Isl ..

35 minutes ago

Sweden Receives Estonia's Order for 250 Latest Car ..

35 minutes ago

Spain's Rajoy 'was paid illegal bonuses', slush fu ..

35 minutes ago

Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: ..

35 minutes ago

Jury selection delayed in trial of officer charged ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.